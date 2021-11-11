CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Hungary to cap gasoline and diesel prices amid surging costs

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0ctWLViS00

Hungarians will soon have some relief at the pumps after the government announced Thursday that it will limit the price of gasoline and diesel amid soaring fuel prices.

Government minister Gergely Gulyas told reporters that a cap of 480 Hungarian forints ($1.50) per liter of fuel would go into effect nationwide Monday, a reduction from the national average of 506 forints ($1.59) for gasoline and 512 forints ($1.61) for diesel.

The cap will be in place for three months and then will be reviewed, Gulyas said. Fueling stations that charge more than the established cap could be shut down, he said.

The decision came as fuel prices have climbed to near record levels in Europe and the United States, pushed by inflation, ballooning crude oil prices and increasing demand as economies heat up after mass disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Average prices for gasoline and diesel are more than 50% higher per liter in Hungary than this time last year.

The decision to cap fuel prices came amid other financial woes in Hungary that could play a role when voters go to the ballot box in national election s scheduled for April.

The Hungarian forint weakened to within 1% of a historic low against the euro Thursday, and inflation reached 6.5% on the year in October, according the Central Statistical Office.

Share prices of the Hungarian oil and gas company MOL dropped more than 6% with the price cap announcement, later stabilizing to a loss of around 4%.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Oil prices drop on demand worries, rising supplies

SINGAPORE, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped on Tuesday as a rebound in COVID-19 cases in Europe raised concerns over demand amid expectation that supply will rise, while some in the market still fear the United States may release crude reserves to stop a rally in gasoline prices. Brent...
TRAFFIC
CBS Minnesota

What Is The Strategic Petroleum Reserve? Is Tapping It A Smart Way To Lower Gas Prices?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The price at the gas pump doesn’t just feel high, it’s considerably more than years past. The nationwide average was $3.41 Monday evening. The last time it was that high was 2014. A unique way to lower it is being debated in Washington. So we wanted to know: What is the Strategic Petroleum Reserve? And is tapping it a smart option to lower gas prices? Gas prices have risen thanks to several factors, inflation being one of them. Demand for gas has also increased while production has yet to ramp up to pre-pandemic levels. Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer seems...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NottinghamMD.com

Gas prices dip slightly after full month of increases

WASHINGTON, DC—Motorists caught a bit of a break over the past week as the national average price for a gallon of gas leveled off at $3.41, down a penny from last week. Since October 30, the national average has fallen on nine different days, after having risen steadily each of the previous 31 days. “A slight dip in gas demand, … Continue reading "Gas prices dip slightly after full month of increases" The post Gas prices dip slightly after full month of increases appeared first on Nottingham MD.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Diesel Fuel#Gasoline#Oil And Gas#Hungarians#Mol
Reuters

IEA lifts 2022 average crude oil price assumption to $79.40/bbl

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Tuesday upped its average Brent crude oil price assumption for 2022 to $79.40 a barrel, but predicted a rally may ease off as prices that hit a three-year high last month push up global production. Brent is expected to...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

China to continue to increase coal, natural gas supply

Nov 16 (Reuters) - China will continue to add thermal coal and natural gas supply and ensure power generation capacity during the winter peak season is higher than last year's levels, Vice Premier Han Zheng said on Tuesday. The country will also strengthen the management of energy imports, exports and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
ICIS Chemical Business

‘Watch out below!’ as supply chain chaos comes to an end

“What goes up, comes down” is usually a good motto when prices start to reach for the skies. As the great investor Bob Farrell noted in his 10 Rules, they usually go further than you think. But they don’t then correct by going sideways. The charts showing US lumber prices,...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures shake off early declines to finish higher

U.S. oil futures shook off earlier losses from concerns over a potential release of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to finish with a slight gain for the session on Monday. "While the Biden administration has been mulling an SPR release to force oil prices lower, it would appear the virus may well be doing the job for him in Europe, with Austria ordering a lockdown of the unvaccinated and Ireland urging people to work from home again," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. Still, many analysts have said that a U.S. release of oil from the emergency reserve would only help to provide a short-term pullback in oil and gasoline prices. December West Texas Intermediate oil tacked on 9 cents, or 0.1%, to settle at $80.88 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices traded as low as $79.30, the lowest intraday level for a front-month contract since Nov. 5, FactSet data show.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Oil settles mixed on tight inventories, demand worries

Oil prices settled mixed on Tuesday, as prospects of tight inventories worldwide were offset by forecasts of a production increase in coming months and concerns over rising coronavirus cases in Europe. Brent crude rose 38 cents, or 0.5%, to $82.43 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell...
TRAFFIC
signalscv.com

Grocery prices surge amid product shortage

Stevenson Ranch resident Vicki Rivera used to love going grocery shopping, opting to shop for each meal rather than getting all her groceries at once, but since the pandemic hit, she’s seen a change in her shopping habits. “It used to be fun to go weekly, but now with the...
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
International Business Times

Diesel Shortage Amid Soaring Prices: Truck Stops Resort To Rationing

Truck stops are resorting to rationing the number of gallons a hauler can get in a single purchase amid a growing diesel shortage as well as soaring prices in the United States, raising concerns about how the issues will affect the industry. Some truck stop chains have opted to rationing...
TRAFFIC
Markets Insider

3 reasons why gas prices are so high right now

Gas prices in the US have hit a seven-year high. Demand has increased as the economy reopened and Americans have begun driving more. Meanwhile, supply has been constrained because of lower US production and OPEC decisions. Americans are once again feeling pain at the gas pump, and it's because of...
TRAFFIC
wgvunews.org

Gasoline prices surge in Grand Rapids and across the state

AAA Michigan reports the state average for a gallon of gasoline climbed 16 cents compared to last week. In Grand Rapids, it soared 23.4 cents per gallon in the last week according to GasBuddy. “We saw gas prices across Grand Rapids and Western Michigan jump to their highest levels in...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
ABC News

ABC News

450K+
Followers
114K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy