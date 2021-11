November 12, 2021, 9:04 AM · Hello, my school orchestra has allowed me with an opportunity to play a piece for solo violin and string orchestra. To be frank, I do not think much of the other musicians(mainly the violinists), and would love to play a piece challenging enough for me and easy enough for them. For context, i just finished Bruch 3rd Movement and the other musicians are around Vivaldi A minor. What’s the easiest orchestral part to a concerto you all can think of?

