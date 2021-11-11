CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Underdog Corner: 3 best NFL picks and predictions for Week 10

By Ken Pomponio
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Underdogs ruled the NFL’s Week 9, covering the spread in 10 of the 14 matchups on the card.

We fully capitalized here, going 3-0 with all three picks (the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and Tennessee Titans) winning outright. That ups our season record to 20-7 (.741) ATS with 17 outright winners.

NFL underdog predictions: Week 10

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Thursday at 7:15 a.m. ET.

New Orleans Saints +2.5 (+102) at Tennessee Titans

The AFC-leading Titans are on a certified roll, winning five straight games SU and ATS, including four consecutive triumphs as point-spread underdogs. That puts them at 7-2 ATS on the season with an average cover margin of 5.9, third best in the league behind the Arizona Cardinals (+10.3) and Buffalo Bills (+6.1).

The Saints, meanwhile, are 5-3 SU and 4-4 ATS after being stunned 27-25 at home last Sunday by the rival Atlanta Falcons.

Siding with Sean Payton’s crew as an underdog, though, has been a profitable strategy as the Saints are a league-best 20-7-1 (.732) ATS when catching points since 2016, including 3-0 this season.

Certainly wait to see if the line bumps up to three, but we’ll side with the SAINTS (+2.5) in any case.

Minnesota Vikings +3.5 (-117) at Los Angeles Chargers

Kirk Cousins and the Vikings have lost two straight to fall to 3-5, but all five of their losses have been by seven or fewer points, including four by four points or fewer.

The Chargers, meanwhile, are pacing the tight AFC West at 5-3 but have lost two of their last three games following a 4-1 start.

More concerning, though, is the Bolts’ continued lack of a homefield advantage since moving up the coast to L.A. in 2017, going 17-17 SU and 13-20-1 ATS. Go with the visiting VIKINGS (+3.5) getting more than a field goal.

Las Vegas Raiders +2.5 (+102) vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes and Co., have won two straight and three of their last four, but the QB and the Chiefs still don’t look anywhere close to their two-time defending AFC champion selves. That’s evident in their ATS record as K.C. is 2-7 so far this season – complete with a league-worst minus-6.6 cover margin – and an ugly 4-16 since Week 9 of last season.

The Raiders, meanwhile, are back home in the desert looking to bounce back after a long trip and a 23-16 upset loss to the host Giants. And we say the RAIDERS (+2.5) will after they split the season series with the Chiefs a year ago and covered in both meetings.

Catching the three if the line moves up would be a big bonus.

