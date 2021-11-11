CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama man found guilty of beating 78-year-old father to death in 2017

By alabamanow
Alabama Now
Alabama Now
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lwuAb_0ctWL4DK00

An Alabama man has been found guilty of killing his father after beating him to death in 2017.

The two-day trial of Byron Keith Shirey ended with a guilty verdict.

Shirey reportedly called 911 in May 2017 and told dispatchers that he had discovered his 78-year-old father lying on the floor of his father’s house in Jackson County.

Shirey reportedly told investigators that he went to his father’s house out of concern when he didn’t see the lights on at the house as usual.

Investigators did not have evidence at the time to charge Shirey in the case. A two-year investigation led to the arrest of Shirey in September 2091. Shirey was charged with beating his father to death.

Shirey reportedly was in hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt and had asked his father to help him. After his father refused to help, investigators said Shirey killed his father. Shirey then reportedly went to a bank and transferred $50,000 from his father’s account into his own.

Shirey will remain in custody at the Jackson County Jail until his sentencing in January of 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
Alabama Now

Alabama mom charged with killing her 2-year-old daughter who died of multiple blunt force injuries

An east Alabama woman and man have been arrested on murder charges in the death of the woman’s 2-year-old daughter, who was found dead from multiple injuries last week. Chastity Umeko Baker and Jamario Emanuel Mitchell, both 28 and from Opelika, were charged Monday in the death of the child, whose name has not been released, according to statements from Opelika police and the Lee County coroner.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Jackson County, AL
Jackson County, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing
Alabama Now

Alabama man arrested in DC for guns, explosives admits guilt

A north Alabama man arrested after police found multiple guns and incendiary devices in his pickup truck near the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection pleaded guilty Friday to weapons charges. Lonnie Coffman, 71, pleaded guilty two federal charges of possession of unregistered firearms related to Molotov cocktails found...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Alabama Now

Alabama couple found shot to death, bodies dumped in shed

Alabama officials are investigating the shooting deaths of a man and woman whose bodies were dumped on someone else’s property over the weekend. AL.com reports the victims were discovered in a shed in the west Alabama town of Sawyerville, according to Hale County District Attorney Michael Jackson. The district attorney identified the victims as Devyn Sterling and Shalondria Grey-Chavers. Both were 24.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

First responders search for missing Alabama boater

Alabama officers are searching for clues to a missing Alabama boater. Teams of rescuers are searching for Roger Milby, 58, of Opelika on Lake Martin. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol along with personnel from the Alexander City Fire and Police departments and the Alexander City/Tallapoosa County Rescue Squad are searching for the missing boater.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama man charged with breaking into jail to make delivery

An Alabama man was charged with breaking into a county jail to make a delivery of cigarettes, marijuana, cellphones and chargers, authorities said. Workers using a security monitoring system saw a man coming through the fence surrounding the Pike County Jail about 2 a.m. Monday, Sheriff Russell Thomas told WSFA-TV.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Search for missing University of Alabama student continues

Rescuers continued searching the Black Warrior River for a missing University of Alabama student Monday and plan to continue the search at first light Tuesday. Garrett Walker, a 20-year-old junior from Maryland, was last seen at a downtown Tuscaloosa bar and was reported missing Sunday afternoon by his parents after his mobile phone was located near the Tuscaloosa Riverwalk.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama men reported missing in California

Two Alabama men have been reported missing in California. LaDexter Tequan Pelt, 25, and John Fitzgerald Dubose Jr., 20, were reported missing last Saturday, according to a Facebook post by the Gridley Police Department. Pelt and Dubose reportedly arrived in California on Nov. 4 and were last seen south of...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama Now

Birmingham, AL
13K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Alabama Now is a statewide digital news source providing Alabamians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Alabama residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Alabama community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Alabama is our newsroom.

 https://alabamanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy