CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Colts’ RT Braden Smith the X-Factor in Matchup vs. Jaguars

By Andrew Moore
HorseshoeHuddle
HorseshoeHuddle
 5 days ago

Week 10 in the NFL is upon us, and teams are looking to position themselves for the push to the playoffs.

For the Indianapolis Colts, they need every win they can get as they sit at 4-5, 12th in the AFC, and two games back of the final Wild Card spot.

Luckily, this week brings the Jacksonville Jaguars to town, who at 2-6 should make for an easy opponent for Indy. However, history shows us that is far from the case.

Since Frank Reich became the head coach of the Colts in 2018, the series is 3-3, with the teams splitting the series each year. Both teams play each other tough, and this week looks to be no different.

“Looking forward to this week with Jacksonville,” Reich said earlier this week. “Obviously, another division opponent. They are coming off a big win against the Bills. So, it will be a good challenge. We know this is a team that we have a lot of respect for. This team has played us tough. We’ve struggled against them. They’ve got good personnel, so looking forward to this battle at home.”

The Colts are coming off a win against the New York Jets, where they scored their most points since 2014. The Jaguars are coming off a huge upset over the Buffalo Bills, where a defensive struggle earned them their second victory of the year.

The Jaguars overwhelmed the Bills with their defensive pressure. Bills quarterback Josh Allen was under duress all afternoon as he was sacked four times and intercepted twice. The Jaguars defender wreaking the most havoc was outside linebacker Josh Allen, who recorded a sack, an interception, and a fumble recovery. Simply put, Josh Allen made Josh Allen’s life miserable.

Allen will now turn his attention to the Colts and look to do the same thing to Carson Wentz, who is coming off his best performance of the season. Wentz has done a good job in recent weeks of getting rid of the ball quickly and taking what the defense is giving him. The protection on Wentz has also been much better after a shaky start to begin the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K9LT1_0ctWKmWS00
© Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

One player that will be tasked with helping protect the franchise quarterback is Braden Smith. The right tackle, who signed a four-year, $72.4 million extension before training camp, was looking to prove the Colts made the right decision this season after extending him.

“I feel like Indianapolis is my home,” Smith said in training camp. “They paid me, so I want to pay them back. I want to play my best football, help them win as many games as we can, and just keep giving back.”

2021 has not been the season Smith had hoped for. He suffered a foot injury in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks that was originally only supposed to keep him out a couple of weeks. Unfortunately, the injury drug on longer than even the Colts’ medical staff had expected, as Smith would miss six weeks.

During the time Smith was out, the Colts allowed less than two sacks only once. While backup tackle Matt Pryor was serviceable during Smith’s absence, it’s hard to replace a player that gave up zero sacks a year ago. The Colts needed their stud right tackle back to sure up their offensive line.

Smith was finally able to return a couple of weeks ago, and the play of the offensive line has gone to another level in his return. The Colts have only given up one sack in each of the games since Smith has returned. The Colts have also averaged 171.5 yards per game on the ground in the two games Smith has been back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kfe2q_0ctWKmWS00
© Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

The offensive line play elevates when Smith is out there. When Smith returned against the Tennessee Titans in Week 8, it was the first time all season where the starters along the Colts’ offensive line had all played with one another in a game. The last two games have been a reminder of just how dominant this group can be when healthy.

Smith had to leave the game last week against the New York Jets with an elbow injury. While there has not been an update on his injury, and Smith did not practice on Wednesday, Reich does not seem to be worried about his availability on Sunday.

“I’m fairly optimistic we’ll be OK. But we’re continuing to evaluate.” Reich said Wednesday.

The Colts would certainly love to have Smith out there for Sunday. With the Jaguars posting 19 pressures against the Bills, and Allen having a career game, the Jaguars would like to continue this as they look for another upset over their division rival.

Not if Smith can help it.

Have thoughts on Indianapolis Colts right tackle Braden Smith being the x-factor for Sunday's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

Follow Andrew on Twitter @AndrewMooreSI.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Tony Dungy shares honest opinion on Carson Wentz

Tony Dungy spent seven seasons as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts and he won a Super Bowl with them thanks in large part to his relationship with quarterback Peyton Manning. So he knows a thing or two about what works to win with the Colts. On paper, he...
NFL
FanSided

Carson Wentz might have just finished the Colts’ season

Carson Wentz was supposed to help save the Indianapolis Colts but the quarterback might’ve just effectively ended their season against the Titans. After winning in a monsoon against the 49ers last week, Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts seemed as if they might be on the verge of making a run. A Week 8 matchup against the rival Titans was a huge opportunity for them to prove that.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Reich
Person
Carson Wentz
49erswebzone

Steve Young says 49ers locker room ‘fraught with terror’

5.6k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. It's the time of year when many people like to focus on scary things. Whether it's scary movies, haunted houses, witches and ghosts, or pumpkins being carved, it's the season of screams and heart-racing stories. As we prepare for Halloween weekend, and as the San Francisco 49ers prepare to travel to Chicago to play the Bears, Hall of Famer Steve Young is seeing something else that is striking terror within his mind...the 49ers locker room.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Jets#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts#Afc#Indy#The Buffalo Bills
HorseshoeHuddle

PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Previews Colts vs. 49ers Matchup

After a convincing win over the Houston Texans last week, the Indianapolis Colts travel to Santa Clara, Cal. to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. Both teams are trying to rebound from tough starts and climb back into the conversation for the division crowns. With tumultuous weather in the forecast for Sunday, this game is shaping up to be a physical dogfight that is bound to test the discipline of each team.
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts vs. 49ers: Week 7 Wednesday Injury Report

The initial injury report for the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7 isn't as dire as it's looked earlier in the season, and there were a couple of fresh faces on the field on Wednesday. The biggest news from today so far won't take place on the injury report, but it...
NFL
FanSided

Buffalo Bills: Offensive line will be the X-Factor in Week 9 against Jaguars

This week without question the x-factor for the Buffalo Bills is going to be another starting offensive line. Last week, the Bills had to shuffle players around due to Spencer Brown’s back injury and this week they will be forced to shuffle more players with Jon Feliciano, who is dealing with a calf injury, joining Brown on the sidelines this week.
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

Report: Colts, T.Y. Hilton Restructure Contract to Create Cap Space

The Indianapolis Colts and wide receiver T.Y. Hilton have reportedly agreed on a restructure to his contract that will create $2.3 million in salary-cap space for the team, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The 31-year-old signed a one-year, $8M deal this offseason with the Colts to potentially end his career...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Facebook
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts Add Veteran Defensive Backs to Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts announced a couple of free-agent moves on Wednesday, signing cornerback Darqueze Dennard and safety Josh Jones to the practice squad. These moves, especially being established veterans, are likely reflective of recent injuries. Starting corner Rock Ya-Sin has been battling an ankle injury that he re-aggravated last week....
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

Why are the Colts not Playing Michael Strachan?

The Indianapolis Colts have dealt with quite a few injuries at the wide receiver position, which appears to be par for the course since 2018. With these injuries, I have continually seen fans asking where rookie seventh round pick Michael Strachan is, and why he isn't seeing any playing time.
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts vs. 49ers | Week 7 | Crunching Numbers

The Indianapolis Colts (3-4) came into Levi's Stadium and throttled the San Francisco 49ers (2-4) to the tune of a 30-18 victory on Sunday Night Football. Both teams had times where they struggled to work through the constant rain, which led to quite a sloppy game, but the Colts were able to better adjust on both sides of the ball and had an overall well-called game by the coaching staff.
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts Fantasy Week 7: Who Starts vs. 49ers?

The Indianapolis Colts are back in the national spotlight in Week 7 as they travel west to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. This week is the first bye-mageddon for fantasy football players with six teams taking their break, so navigating the waters is important this week.
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

Wentzday: Colts’ QB Lights Up Texans’ Defense

Since the day he was hired to be the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, Frank Reich has preached about his desire to have an explosive offense. Having the ability to generate long gains on the ground or through the air takes the pressure off of the offense, not having to rely on 10-play plus drives to get scores. It also puts pressure on opposing defenses, knowing that at any point a big play can happen.
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Recaps Colts’ Win vs. Jets

After their lone primetime game at Lucas Oil Stadium this season, the Indianapolis Colts are wishing they had plenty more. The Colts had an offensive explosion on Thursday Night Football as they beat the New York Jets 45-30. The 45 points the Colts scored are the most the team has scored in the Frank Reich era, and the most since 2014. The Colts have also scored 30 points or more in four straight games for the first time since 2010.
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

Potential Replacements for Julian Blackmon

The Indianapolis Colts announced that starting safety Julian Blackmon tore his achilles in practice on Wednesday, which means his promising second-season has come to a devastating end. For Blackmon, this injury is simply awful for a young player of his caliber. He suffered an ACL injury in college back in...
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts Hope to Get Playmaking Tight End More Involved

Wentz's comfort level in Alie-Cox is evident as the fourth-year tight end is tied for fourth on the Colts in targets and is tops among tight ends. On the season, Alie-Cox has caught 13-of-21 targets for 177 yards (13.6 avg.) and 4 scores. He's on pace to tie his career-high in receptions (31) and set new bests in yardage (430) and first downs (22).
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

HorseshoeHuddle

Indianapolis, IN
320
Followers
796
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

HorseshoeHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Indianapolis Colts

Comments / 0

Community Policy