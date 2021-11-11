Caps Are Getting Younger for the Wrong Reasons, But It’s Working Out Okay

2019 Hockey Fights Cancer (Caps Outsider) The Washington Capitals will participate in the National Hockey League’s Hockey Fights Cancer Campaign when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday, November 14. Hockey Fights Cancer is an initiative founded in 1998 by the NHL and the National Hockey League Players’ Association to raise cancer awareness. This year the Caps will be teaming up with the NHL and Fortune 500 science, engineering and technology leader Leidos for the annual fundraiser. Proceeds will benefit Flashes of Hope, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Mid-Atlantic Region, Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic, and the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Leidos will also present Monumental Sports & Entertainment a check for $40,000 to support auction beneficiaries.
