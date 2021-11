The recently retired Toyota GT86 was the answer to enthusiasts' prayers: a sports car that wasn't over-powered, over-tyred or overpriced, and with a baked-in penchant for oversteer. It was a charming car but it wasn't without flaws. A lack of low-down torque meant it had to be worked hard to make progress on the road; while the interior was laudably basic (it was a car that was all about driving after all), it was so low-rent as to put some buyers off; the gearshift could be notchy when cold; and its overall rawness could make it a tiring car on a long journey, particularly on the motorway.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO