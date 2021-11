Here in the United States of America, we are known as the land of the free, because of the brave. The courage and sacrifice instilled in our veterans and manifested on our behalf can never be repaid. It's this Thursday, November 11 that the calendar tells us we should set aside a day to honor them, but as we know, we should do it every day besides Veterans' Day.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO