We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. We've been telling you about all of the issues that Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users have found since the phones were released late last month. So it would only be fair to tell you whenever one of these bugs has been exterminated by Google. And we can now report that the problem that caused the new handsets to make phone calls to random contacts and 9-1-1 without any input from the phone's user has been fixed.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO