The Consumer Price Index blew past expectations in October as the “transitory” inflation narrative continues to unwind. CPI was up 0.9%. On an annual basis, the inflation rate was 6.2% compared with a 5.9% estimate. It was the highest annual CPI gain since 1990. The CPI stole the headlines, but the Producer Price Index also came in hotter than expected, up 8.6% on a year-on-year basis. After the PPI came out, Peter Schiff appeared on RT Boom Bust to talk about it.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO