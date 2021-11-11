Stotler from Riverside Signs Letter of Intent for West Virginia University

BROWNSBORO — Brownsboro senior Allie Cooper has dreamed of playing college volleyball. “I honestly did volleyball in junior high to pass the time because I didn’t really love it,” Cooper said. “During my freshman year, my coach put me on varsity and that was a shock and that is when I really started to love it. I started playing club and once I started playing club, I knew that is what I wanted to do after high school.”

