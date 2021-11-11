CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rain, wind and colder for Thursday

By Pete Petoniak, FOX 11 Weather
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WLUK) -- A large storm will bring rain, wind and colder...

WHNT-TV

Rain, sleet, ice, and snow — Winter in the Tennessee Valley

This week across the Tennessee Valley is Winter Weather Awareness Week for the National Weather Service. Today’s topic will be focused on the criteria for winter weather alerts for our area and the type of wintry precipitation. The frequency of winter weather here in the Tennessee Valley is small but when it occurs it can cause significant property damage, injury, and even death.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Power 93.7 WBLK

Nearly A Foot Of Snow Could Hit Western New York For Thanksgiving

It’s that time of year, where Western New York becomes covered with a blanket of snow, but you would hope it’s not this much at once, especially during the holidays. If you are someone who likes to procrastinate on gathering the necessities for Thanksgiving dinner, you may want to plan ahead and start shopping for that turkey now. I doubt you would want to shovel a foot of snow out of your driveway just to grab the cranberry sauce you forgot.
BUFFALO, NY
#Colder Weather
WTOK-TV

Meteor shower tonight, rain showers Wednesday night, Eclipse Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A cold front will bring rain and possibly some thunder to us on Thursday morning. Don’t forget: The Lenoids Meteor Shower peaks tonight! Expect 10-15 meteors per hour, primarily after midnight. Look to the northeast sky. The meteors will appear to come from the constellation Leo the Lion. The nearly-full moon will be up most of the night, but the best viewing comes in the couple of hours before sunrise, which happens at 6:26 AM. Other than some passing clouds, weather should be in our favor tonight.
MERIDIAN, MS
my9nj.com

Weather Forecast

Meteorologist Audrey Puente says a bright and brisk afternoon is ahead. Frost and freeze warnings are in effect tonight for parts of the region.
aroundfortwayne.com

NWS: Rain and wind tomorrow

The National Weather Service forecasts increasing clouds late tonight with rain and wind tomorrow. Fort Wayne, Indiana (November 16, 2021) – Clouds will increase late tonight and it will become breezy. Some wind gusts up to 30mph will be possible into Wednesday. A cold front will pass through the area Wednesday, moving rain in from west to east through the day and into the evening. A brief period of lake effect snow/rain showers mainly confined to southern Michigan counties is possible on Thursday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
CBS Boston

Can Nature And Woolly Bear Caterpillars Be Simple Predictors Of Our Winter Weather Forecast?

BOSTON (CBS) – As the leaves turn colors and begin to fall, temperatures drop and perhaps you notice that first frost on the grass or even see the first snowflakes of the season, we are instantly thinking about what this winter will be like. This is the time of year when we meteorologists attempt to predict what the upcoming coldest months of the year will be like. For weeks, we analyze charts and graphs, trends and climatology. We look to the oceans, the arctic and even Siberia for hints. But, are we just complicating things? Some experts would say all you have...
local21news.com

Brisk Tuesday with calmer winds, threat for rain returns Thursday

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Under mostly sunny skies and some calmer winds our highs today will reach the upper 40's. Thanks to the calmer winds, the day will at least feel a little warmer. ANOTHER WARM UP. Temperatures will moderate as we head into the middle part of the work week...
HARRISBURG, PA
cw39.com

Houston weather: cold fronts keep coming

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Changing weather is to be expected this time of year, and this week is no exception as another cold front is on the way. It will likely arrive in Houston very early Thursday morning. Before it gets here, we’ll be warm with increasing humidity. Tuesday’s temps will...
HOUSTON, TX
Idaho8.com

Colder with lighter winds for Wednesday

Our cold front is exiting to the east for tonight with gusty winds through the early evening. However, winds are expected to relax into the overnight hours for Wednesday morning. Overnight, cloudy with a clearing sky throughout the night, with lows into the teens for the Snake River Plain. Southwest winds calming to around 5-10 MPH. Mostly sunny for Wednesday afternoon with highs into the mid 30's. Winds for Wednesday are expected to be in the 5-10 MPH range. Our next chance of rain and snow will work in late Thursday into Friday. The Friday morning storm will bring in winds, a chance of snow and rain showers with highs around the mid 40's. Saturday, we'll see a slight chance of rain and snow with highs into the lower 40's.
WPMI

Sunny today, Little rain Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — We're looking at mostly sunny skies today and tomorrow. Highs will reach the mid 70s today, with upper 70s tomorrow. Overnight lows fall to the mid 50s tonight. Thursday will bring a few isolated showers ahead of a cold front, these will not amount to much...
