After reading the comments of Rep. Steve Smith and Margaret and Virginia Drye (“Proposal splits up Cornish, Plainfield,” Nov. 9), I have concerns. Rep. Smith didn’t explain why Newport, with a population of 6,299, was not given a single-town district in the majority’s redistricting map. In fact, the proposed map added Cornish (which shares no border with Newport) and more towns to Newport’s proposed district. According to Rep. Smith, the majority’s redistricting map proposed creating single-town districts for Grantham, which has only 3,404 residents, and Sunapee, which has only 3,342. The majority’s map enabled it to split Cornish and Plainfield. Was this gerrymandering for partisan gain?

SULLIVAN COUNTY, NH ・ 4 DAYS AGO