It’s fitting that Veterans Day and Thanksgiving occur only a few short weeks apart because every year around this time, I reflect on how thankful I am to live in the freest country in the world. I reflect on the brave men and women of our Armed Forces who would gladly lay down their lives in an instant to defend those serving alongside them, along with every American at home. I also reflect on my more than two decades in the Armed Forces, which has given me so much, including meeting my wife Layla, a retired veteran who served our country for 20 years.

5 DAYS AGO