Crossroads, MOA Closed on Thanksgiving

During my drive to and from home and work each day, I regularly see no less than half a dozen "Guaranteed Offer" billboards for Minnesota's golden boy Kris Lindahl. I pass a handful on I-94 between Rogers and Monticello and an equal number on Highway 10 between Monticello and St. Cloud. I've learned to tune them out. But about a month ago, I noticed side-by-side billboards for Kris Lindahl on I-94 near St. Michael. "Does the billboard company not realize they just sold Kris Lindahl billboard space next to one of his own billboards?" I thought to myself. "Surely, that's a mistake."

MONTICELLO, MN ・ 12 HOURS AGO