Saint Cloud, MN

Crossroads, MOA Closed on Thanksgiving

By Jim Maurice
WJON
WJON
 5 days ago
UNDATED -- Crossroads Center in St. Cloud has joined the growing list of retailers that will be closed on Thanksgiving day. They say they hope it will allow their tenants, shoppers, and employees to spend more time with friends,...

WJON

Mike’s Discount Foods Now Open In Princeton

Mike's Discount Foods of Fridley posted on Facebook this summer that they will be coming to Princeton in the fall of 2021. They had signed the papers and would be coming to the Shopko building in Princeton, located behind McDonald's, Caribou Coffee, and Kwik Trip. The time has come, and they are now open.
PRINCETON, MN
WJON

Who Has The Best French Fries in St. Cloud?

Someone recently asked me who I thought had the best fries in St. Cloud, and it took me a while to come up with an answer because, frankly, there are a lot of great places to get some french-fried potatoes in town. After careful consideration, I am throwing my endorsement...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Zonta Christmas House Shop Hop Returning to Central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD -- A central Minnesota organization is raising money to empower women and girls, while also spreading holiday cheer and supporting locally owned businesses. The Zonta Club of St. Cloud is hosting their second annual Christmas House Shop Hop this week. The event is a revamped version of the Zonta Christmas House fundraiser which is a 32-year tradition.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Costco Recall on Popular Drink with Kids

Whenever we hear about a recall, we try and think "do I have that in my cupboard? In my pantry, fridge?" This time it is a recall from a popular drink with kids that may have been purchased from Costco. Metal or Glass??!! Well, that's not good!. Costco is issuing...
FOOD & DRINKS
WJON

Taco Villa Moving Into Former Taco John’s Building in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A beloved former taco restaurant in the St. Cloud metro area is making a comeback. Taco Villa on Division Street in Waite Park closed on Christmas Eve in 2011. Bob Abel recently was able to work with the owners and acquire all the original recipes. He also bought the old Taco John's building in downtown St. Cloud and that is where he will be opening the new Taco Villa.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Minnesota’s Ultimate Thanksgiving Dinner Personality Test

Thanksgiving is on its way and we're here for it! Everyone has a favorite side dish that they look forward to all year long. Did you know your favorite side says a lot about your personality? This year at your feast, pay attention to what everyone is eating. It says a lot about who they are as a person...all in the fun of course.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Minnesota Town Bans Kids From Using Chalk On Sidewalks

The town of Anoka has passed an ordinance that makes it illegal for kids to draw on city sidewalks with chalk. According to the Star Tribune, any kid who dares to draw a hopscotch board is now breaking the law. The far-reaching ordinance controls city infrastructure such as light posts,...
ANOKA, MN
WJON

Dreaming of a White Christmas in Saint Cloud? Here are the Odds

2021 is a different year, and the Christmas holiday will be no exception, but what about the weather? Here's what the chances are of having a White Christmas this year in Central Minnesota. Despite the warm and dry October and November we've been experiencing, this year's forecast calls for slightly...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Infamous Realtor’s Latest Stunt is Double Billboards of Himself

During my drive to and from home and work each day, I regularly see no less than half a dozen "Guaranteed Offer" billboards for Minnesota's golden boy Kris Lindahl. I pass a handful on I-94 between Rogers and Monticello and an equal number on Highway 10 between Monticello and St. Cloud. I've learned to tune them out. But about a month ago, I noticed side-by-side billboards for Kris Lindahl on I-94 near St. Michael. "Does the billboard company not realize they just sold Kris Lindahl billboard space next to one of his own billboards?" I thought to myself. "Surely, that's a mistake."
MONTICELLO, MN
WJON

Sheriff’s Office Holding First-Ever Holiday Greeting Card Contest

ST. CLOUD -- The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help designing their 2021 holiday greeting cards. The first-ever Sheriff’s Office Holiday Greeting Card Design Contest is open to kids ages 12 and under who live in Stearns County. Submissions must be winter-themed original artwork that incorporates the sheriff’s...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
NewsBreak
Christmas
WJON

Only True Minnesotans Know What This Is & Love It!

Minnesotans have very interesting taste buds. I have friends from college who are from other states. I've told them about some of my Thanksgiving appetizer traditions and they think it's weird and gross. They just don't get it, ya know?. I usually get strange looks when I tell people who...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Local Christmas Tree Farm Celebrates 50 Years of Holiday Memories

RICE -- If you're like Clark Griswold your family is probably beginning to search for that perfect Christmas tree. For 50 years the Hinkemeyer Tree Farm in Rice has been supplying that important Christmas item for families to help kickstart the holiday season. Co-owner Cheryl Thiele says over the years...
RICE, MN
WJON

A Fly Catching Dog Named Flint Is Up For Adoption

Okay, I'm not 100% sure that Flint can catch flies but he certainly has the tongue for it. We talked to Kate from Tri County Humane Society this morning and she had nothing but great things to say about this dog. Meet Flint! He was originally brought in after being...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

10 Phobias That Will Make Life in Minnesota Miserable for You

There are some pretty weird fears out there with even weirder names. Like, for instance, the fear of peanut butter sticking to the roof of your mouth. That's called "Arachibutyrophobia." Or the fear of the color yellow -- that's called "Xanthophobia." Anyone with the fear of balloons (Globophobia) probably has a bad time at birthday parties, and Nomophobia -- or the fear of being without your mobile phone -- is a very real thing in 2021.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

“Animaniacs” Concert Coming to St. Paul in February 2022

Re-live your younger years with a live performance of Animaniacs in Concert. I'm old enough to remember playing PC games as a kid, and one of my favorites was the Animaniacs Game Pack. Based on the animated TV series starring Yakko, Wakko and Dot, the computer game pack featured five mini arcade games. I spent hours turning Dot's bad dreams into good ones in Smoocher, using Wakko's bad breath to belch his way through evil robots in Belchinator Too, racing around as Yakko in the frustratingly difficult Prop Shop Drop, mini-golfing Dot's way through Tee Off Mini Golf and popping balloons (and avoiding Baloney the Barney-parody dinosaur) as Yakko in Baloney's Balloon Bop.
ENTERTAINMENT
WJON

Arches Experience Success At Annual Camp Ripley Deer Hunt

LITTLE FALLS -- The Minnesota DNR says archery hunters had a strong harvest at a deer hunting event at Camp Ripley last month. Nearly 2,000 hunters harvested 273 deer during the three day event near Little Falls from October 29th-31st. Dr. Bill Faber is the head of the Central Lakes...
LITTLE FALLS, MN
WJON

Metro Bus Announces Extension to Connex

SARTELL -- Metro Bus has announced an extension to their Connex ride share service through 2022. After an extension last year, the service was supposed to end in December. Now, the service will continue through 2022. The extension allows Metro Bus to collect data on the effectiveness and efficiency of...
SARTELL, MN
