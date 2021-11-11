Crossroads, MOA Closed on Thanksgiving

Re-live your younger years with a live performance of Animaniacs in Concert. I'm old enough to remember playing PC games as a kid, and one of my favorites was the Animaniacs Game Pack. Based on the animated TV series starring Yakko, Wakko and Dot, the computer game pack featured five mini arcade games. I spent hours turning Dot's bad dreams into good ones in Smoocher, using Wakko's bad breath to belch his way through evil robots in Belchinator Too, racing around as Yakko in the frustratingly difficult Prop Shop Drop, mini-golfing Dot's way through Tee Off Mini Golf and popping balloons (and avoiding Baloney the Barney-parody dinosaur) as Yakko in Baloney's Balloon Bop.
