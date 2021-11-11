Monroe city offices closed for Veterans Day

Kenosha, Wisconsin, is bracing for the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Rittenhouse faces life in prison if found guilty of intentional homicide in the fatal shootings of two men during a violent protest. Nancy Chen reports.
Ahmaud Arbery was shot twice on Feb. 23, 2020, and either of the wounds would have been enough to kill him, a medical examiner testified Tuesday, as jurors were shown graphic, close-up autopsy photos. Dr. Edmund Donoghue, a medical examiner for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation who performed the autopsy...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Congress Tuesday that she believed she would run out of maneuvering room to avoid the nation’s first-ever default soon after Dec. 15. In a letter to congressional leaders, Yellen said that she believed Treasury could be left with insufficient resources to keep...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Tuesday to authorize its experimental pill for COVID-19, setting the stage for a likely launch this winter of a promising treatment that can be taken at home. The company’s filing comes as new infections are rising once again in the United States, driven...
