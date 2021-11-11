Early signing day yields a bumper crop at the Glenbrooks, Loyola, New Trier

Top returners: Brooke Carlson, so. (G, 5-6).; Tessa Towers, sr. (F, 6-5).; Claire Nazos, sr. (G, 5-5) Top newcomers: Addison Prewitt, fr. (G, 5-8).; Hallie Crane, fr. (F, 5-9) Worth noting: Batavia certainly has one of the more potent 1-2 punches teams will see this year with Carlson and Towers returning. Carlson, already one of the top players in the conference as a sophomore should only get better after her 14.5 point and nearly four assists per game output last year. Towers, a Wisconsin recruit, has long been a double-double machine and averaged 17.1 and 12.3 rebounds per game last season. Nazos, a Dubuque recruit, is a steady shooter from the outside and a multiyear starter. Don't overlook Nicole McLaughlin, an honorable mention all-conference selection last year. "There is a great mix of experienced seniors and talented youth. Batavia will get varsity contributions from all four classes this season. Tessa Towers leads that way and continues to get better and better. Brooke Carlson is as dynamic as they come with the ball in her hands," Jensen said.

BATAVIA, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO