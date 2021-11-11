CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early signing day yields a bumper crop at the Glenbrooks, Loyola, New Trier

By Dave Oberhelman
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

A wealth of area talent converted their verbal commitments to college athletic programs to the formal step of signing their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday. The early signing date on Nov. 10 affects athletes headed to Division I basketball programs and other Division I and Division II sports....

