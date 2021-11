Newcastle and West Ham are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard in the January transfer window. The England international was left out of Gareth Southgate’s recent 25-man squad because he has not been playing enough for the Reds this season, but when he spent a spell at West Ham last season he was back in contention for selection and came close to making the Euro 2020 squad.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 20 HOURS AGO