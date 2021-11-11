CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

House catches fire overnight in West Jackson

By Regina Thomas
WAPT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. — Jackson firefighters were called to a house fire Thursday...

www.wapt.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Jury of 7 women, 5 men picked in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Seven women and five men were selected Tuesday to be jurors in the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois teen who fatally shot two men and wounded a third during a night of unrest after the police shooting of Jacob Blake. The jury in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was randomly drawn...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson, MS
Accidents
Local
Mississippi Accidents
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Jackson, MS
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Firefighters#Accident
CBS News

Alex Jones found liable in Sandy Hook defamation lawsuits and will have to pay damages, judge rules

Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was found liable Monday for damages in lawsuits brought by parents of children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting over Jones' claims that the massacre was a hoax. Judge Barbara Bellis took the rare step of defaulting Jones in the defamation lawsuits for his and his companies' "failure to produce critical material information that the plaintiffs needed to prove their claims."
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy