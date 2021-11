I have a mixed relationship with the Grand Theft Auto series, and indeed Rockstar Games in general. I first played GTA 3 on my PC back in 2001, and I had an average time with it. The change from the top-down viewpoint of its two predecessors intrigued me since I always had fun with them. I have never played Vice City or San Andreas, so I figured there was no better time to jump in and see what all the fuss was about with Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO