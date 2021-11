This is going to sound totally counterintuitive, but if you want to lose muscle quickly in GTA San Andreas: Definitive Edition, then the first thing you should probably do is go to the nearest gym and work out a little bit. Unless you’ve already got zero fat, in which case don’t go to the gym. But if you do have any fat at all, then you need to burn that off before you’ll be able to lose any muscle. So, go to the gym, and carefully work out until your fat is all gone, but no longer than that.

FITNESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO