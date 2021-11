Ireland wing James Lowe is already relishing the prospect of locking horns with some of his best friends as he prepares to face his native New Zealand for the first time.Lowe celebrated his international recall by scoring the opening try as the Irish launched their autumn campaign by thrashing Japan 60-5 on Saturday in Dublin.The 29-year-old Leinster man qualified for his adopted nation last autumn through residency rules, having honed his skills playing alongside a number of the current All Blacks side in his homeland.And, with the world’s top-ranked team due at the Aviva Stadium next weekend, he has swiftly...

RUGBY ・ 8 DAYS AGO