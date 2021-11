The Vivint Car Guard is an aftermarket vehicle diagnostics tool for drivers seeking to keep an eye on the health of their car on a regular basis without having to constantly take it into the mechanic. The device works by being plugged into the OBD-II port on the vehicle and will go to work monitoring for issues that could come about on a regular basis. Users can also take advantage of reminders to perform routine maintenance according to the last time they did so and more.

