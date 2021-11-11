ShowBiz Minute: CMA Awards, CFDA, Harry & Meghan

Academy Award-winning actor and singer Jennifer Hudson gave a show-stopping performance at the 2021 CMA Awards, teaming up with multiple winner Chris Stapleton for a soulful medley of “Night Life” and “You Are My Sunshine.” An unforgettable moment at the #CMAawards 😍 @ChrisStapleton and @IAMJHUD wrote history with this one! #iconic pic.twitter.com/Tr4CvDe3Ge — Country 107.3 (@Country1073) November 11, 2021 Hudson, who plays Aretha Franklin in the new biopic Respect, gave her first performance at the CMA Awards with Franklin’s arrangement of Willie Nelson’s “Night Life,” starting the song off low and slow before ramping it up with brassy horn hits and explosive vocal...

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO