A Chance To Win Every Night

Senior Night took place under the big stadium lights on Nov. 5, for the Yorktown varsity football team against the Runge Yellowjackets. Not only were the ten senior football players, three cheerleaders, and four band members and parents honored for their contributions and hard work throughout their high school career but the football team also participated in their traditional patriotic game. This year the team honored the 13 members of the United States military who were killed in the attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, as they worked to evacuate people to safety. Seniors Drew Alexander, Kalen Barefield, Jacob Guerrero, DeQuan Clay, Cesar Sarmiento, Tristan Silgero, Kyron Lemke, Ethan Pompa, Ben Balderas, Dylan Respondek, Harley Davis, MaKenna Preslar and Wally (representing Brooke Turner) held flags in the middle of the field as an invitation was extended to Dillon Fraga from Runge who was home serving from the United States Navy and his two football player brothers Isaiah and Bo to join.

YORKTOWN, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO