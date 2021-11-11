CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

A Chance To Win Every Night

By Abel to Yzerman
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“For a team that’s learning how to win, I think we’re doing a good job of staying in games,” Nedeljkovic...

The Spun

Packers Announce They’ve Signed A New Linebacker

The Green Bay Packers made a number of roster moves on Tuesday. The team was forced to place Whitney Mercilus on the IR after a torn biceps injury ended the linebacker’s season. In turn, the Packers signed a linebacker to fill out the roster. On Tuesday, the Packers announced the...
NFL
FanSided

Another former Cardinals player is trashing his old team

2021 is the year for former Arizona Cardinals players to take out their frustrations via social media and Zane Gonzalez is the latest to join the fun. It all started with the Patrick Peterson drama that continued from the moment he left in free agency and into the offseason. It turns out another former Arizona Cardinals player is jumping in on that craze as well. Cardinals fans remember the pain and tormenting tenure of Zane Gonzalez as the team’s primary field goal kicker.
NFL
State
Florida State
bigcountryhomepage.com

ACU Seniors need to take advantage of every chance

Julie Goodenough and her ACU Wildcats start the new season next Tuesday. ACU is led by seniors and grad transfers this season. When you are young, you think the season and your life is going to last forever. Goodenough is making sure her players are award they need to cherish...
SPORTS
Dallas Sports Focus

Friday Night Stars: One Last Chance

The final week of the high school football regular season is here and there are already seasons on the line. Play-in games, district titles, seeding battles, are all coming to a conclusion this week. Join Bill Jones and Kyle Youmans as they lay-out the scenarios and the week's top performers.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Love Perhaps Gives Packers Better Chance to Win Without Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers’ streak of 56 consecutive starts, third-longest among quarterbacks, will end on Sunday when the Green Bay Packers kick off their game at the Kansas City Chiefs. At least they’re in a better position to win this time. Rodgers has started 198 regular-season games in his career. Including playoffs,...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Working Out Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Saints’ receiving corps has been a major issue throughout the 2021 season. With Michael Thomas out for the year due to an ankle injury, there aren’t many reliable options on the roster right now. Help could be on the way for the Saints, though. On Tuesday afternoon, Nick Underhill...
NFL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Ranks His Top 5 NFL Teams Right Now

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith revealed his top five NFL teams through 10 weeks. The network‘s leading man had some of the usual suspects on his list, but Smith added a few surprises too. According to Smith, the five best teams right now are the Green Bay Packers, Tennessee Titans, Dallas...
NFL
Houston Chronicle

McClain: The return of Tyrod Taylor means a chance to win for Texans

More than two weeks ago, coach David Culley disclosed that Tyrod Taylor would be the Texans’ starting quarterback when he recovered from the hamstring injury that caused him to miss the last six games. Rather than stick with rookie Davis Mills, who’s 0-6 as a starter, Culley is going with...
NFL
fortwaynesnbc.com

Athletes compete in Fort Wayne for chance to advance and win a spot on Team USA

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne hosted the 2022 US Figure Skating Championship Series this past week. The event is one of nine held across the country where figure skaters compete to qualify for a spot at Nationals in Nashville in January. Fort Wayne’s NBC Anchor Tom Powell spoke with some up-and-coming talent who already have Olympic dreams.
FORT WAYNE, IN
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
dewittcountytoday.com

Senior Night ends in big win

Senior Night took place under the big stadium lights on Nov. 5, for the Yorktown varsity football team against the Runge Yellowjackets. Not only were the ten senior football players, three cheerleaders, and four band members and parents honored for their contributions and hard work throughout their high school career but the football team also participated in their traditional patriotic game. This year the team honored the 13 members of the United States military who were killed in the attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, as they worked to evacuate people to safety. Seniors Drew Alexander, Kalen Barefield, Jacob Guerrero, DeQuan Clay, Cesar Sarmiento, Tristan Silgero, Kyron Lemke, Ethan Pompa, Ben Balderas, Dylan Respondek, Harley Davis, MaKenna Preslar and Wally (representing Brooke Turner) held flags in the middle of the field as an invitation was extended to Dillon Fraga from Runge who was home serving from the United States Navy and his two football player brothers Isaiah and Bo to join.
YORKTOWN, TX
WTWO/WAWV

North Central wins Play of the Night

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The North Central Thunderbirds are the winners of the Play of the Night for Week 12 of Goin’ 2 The Endzone. Tyler Vaughn’s 2nd half touchdown helped spark North Central to the school’s second sectional title.
FARMERSBURG, IN
247Sports

Sills debuts with opening night win

Arkansas State forced 20 turnovers and Desi Sills and Norchad Omier led the way as the Red Wolves rolled over the Harding Bisons 81-55 in their season opener Tuesday night at First National Bank Arena. Omier recorded a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds, which he has done in...
BASKETBALL
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

GO TIGERS! Penny fries for every UofM win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Every time the Tigers win this season, you can get a large fry from McDonald’s for a penny!. Coach Penny Hardaway took to Twitter to announce this full-court promotion. He said he “really wants to the be the penny that people are getting their large fries for...
NBA
umkc.edu

Chiefs keep slim playoff chances alive with win against Giants

In arguably the ugliest win of the season for the defending AFC Champions, the quest for a third straight Super Bowl appearance looks bleak. Especially since the Chiefs have the toughest remaining schedule of all 32 NFL teams. Although the defense stood firm against an injury-riddled New York Giants squad,...
NFL
Detroit News

Ranking the Lions' best chance for a win in remaining schedule

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions know they have more than half their 17-game season remaining, but after getting smashed by the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of the bye, the whispers of a potentially winless campaign started to gain momentum. But while the Lions were off, we were reminded how unpredictable...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks: A chance for a string of wins is here

The Chicago Blackhawks started the season 1-9-2 before firing Jeremy Colliton. Now, since naming Derek King as the interim head coach, they have gone 2-0-0 against the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins who are both pretty good teams. Now, they have a chance to turn that two-game win streak into a string of wins.
NHL

