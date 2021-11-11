CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens-Dolphins Predictions Roundup

By Todd Karpovich
RavenCountry
RavenCountry
 5 days ago

OWINGS MILL, Md. — The Ravens are a unanimous pick to beat the Dolphins.

Here's the roundup:

Analysis: "Baltimore has outscored the Dolphins by a combined 137-16 in the last three games. Both teams are playing on a short week, but the Ravens have more depth and talent. It will be a homecoming for Jackson and Brown, so look for them to have big games in this prime-time matchup."

Prediction: Ravens 36, Dolphins 16

CBS Sports

Analysis: "The Ravens pulled out a close one last week, thanks to Lamar Jackson. The Dolphins beat a bad Houston team. Tua Tagovailoa should be back for this one for Miami. The Ravens defense has issues, but the Dolphins have struggled on offense. Look for Baltimore to come to Miami and win this game easily."

The Pick: Ravens 30, Dolphins 20

New York Times

Analysis: "Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson has 13 passing touchdowns and 600 yards rushing this season.Credit...Daniel Kucin Jr./Associated Press If Tagovailoa’s fractured finger on his throwing hand keeps him sidelined, and Brissett — who threw two interceptions against Houston last week — has to face the Ravens’ defense on short rest, this one could get out of hand quickly. Especially with Jackson playing back in his native South Florida."

The Pick: Ravens- 7

Palm Beach Post

Analysis: "If you're looking for something, there is this: In a short week for both teams, the Ravens had to play an extra 10 minutes of overtime last week, and must travel, while the Dolphins needed just 60 minutes to defeat the Texans. Who am I kidding? Lamar Jackson, who is in the top 10 in the league in rushing and passing, will have a field day with this team."

The Pick: Ravens 38, Dolphins 10

Pro Football Network

Analysis: "This game is somewhat complicated by the Ravens having to play an extended overtime game against the Vikings in Week 9. That extra time on the field is tough to account for week to week. Last week, we saw both the Titans and Colts succeed despite that extra time on the field. The Ravens should be able to follow suit against Miami. The Dolphins are a bad football team. Defeating the lowly Houston Texans does nothing to alter that reality. The biggest danger in this game is that Baltimore loses focus thinking about the second half of the season and overlook Miami."

The Pick: Ravens 24, Dolphins 17

Analysis: "These games are the type the Ravens need to win considering the quality of the AFC North (all four teams are currently above .500). The Dolphins are one of only two teams with a losing record (Chicago) left on their season schedule. Expect Jackson to rally the troops, come out swinging and take care of business against a Dolphins team struggling to live up to preseason expectations."

The Pick: Ravens 31, Dolphins 13

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
Popculture

New York Jets Trade for Super Bowl Champion Quarterback

The New York Jets have added a new quarterback to the roster. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Jets have traded for Joe Flacco who was previously with the Philadelphia Eagles. In exchange for Flacco, the Jets sent the Eagles a 2020 six-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder based on playing time.
NFL
WKRC

Former Ohio State linebacker shot during his NFL bye week

COLUMBUS (WSYX/WTTE/WKRC) - Former Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison was struck by a stray bullet in the left calf on Sunday night, according to a statement released by the Baltimore Ravens. According to the Ravens, Harrison was attending a gathering in Cleveland when he was shot. He sustained a non-life-threatening...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Titans#American Football#Cbs Sports Analysis#Dolphins 20#New York Times Analysis#Palm Beach Post Analysis#Vikings
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Le’Veon Bell News

Le’Veon Bell is no longer a member of the Baltimore Ravens. In a fairly surprising decision, the Ravens released Bell on Tuesday afternoon. He announced the news via social media. “This hurts, but it’s been a blessing to be here to say the least,” Bell said. “I’ve enjoyed every second...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Le’Veon Bell sends tweet after being cut by Ravens

Le’Veon Bell is one of several veteran running backs the Baltimore Ravens signed this season after dealing with injuries to the position, but that experiment has seemingly come to an end. Bell was informed by the Ravens on Tuesday that he will be waived. He issued a statement on Twitter...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
pressboxonline.com

Reaction To Ravens’ Week 10 Loss To Dolphins

Glenn Clark and “The NFL Chick” Syreeta Hubbard respond to the Baltimore Ravens’ 22-10 Week 10 loss to the Miami Dolphins. After Ravens games this season, visit facebook.com/PressBoxSports for the Project Gameday Postgame Show with @GlennClarkRadio. Photo Credit: Kenya Allen/PressBox.
NFL
chatsports.com

Thursday Night Football: Ravens vs. Dolphins

Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season will kick off with a matchup featuring the Baltimore Ravens (-8.5) (6-2) on the road against the Miami Dolphins (+8.5) (2-7) on Thursday Night Football. The Ravens lead the all-time series between these teams, 8-6, including the past three meetings. They most recently...
NFL
FanSided

What does “CM” mean on NFL referee hats?

NFL referees during Thursday night’s game between the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins wore “CM” on their hats. Week 10 of the NFL season officially began on Thursday night, as the Baltimore Ravens went on the road to take on the Miami Dolphins. The Ravens are looking to continue their climb up the AFC rankings, while the Dolphins were seeking to pull off the massive upset for their third win of the year.
NFL
RavenCountry

Ravens-Bengals: Inactive Players

BALTIMORE — Ravens center Bradley Bozeman (back), tackle Alejandro Villanueva (knee), cornerback Tavon Young (knee), and linebacker Patrick Queen (thigh) are all active after being listed as questionable heading into the game against the Bengals. Here are the players that won't be active for Sunday's game between Baltimore and Cincinnati.
NFL
RavenCountry

Ravens-Bengals: Pregame Notes: Baltimore Adds Depth to O-Line

BALTIMORE — The Ravens added offensive line depth by elevating tackle David Sharpe from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Sharpe, 26, was drafted by the Raiders in the fourth round (129th overall), of the 2017 draft. He was waived by the team in September 2018.
NFL
RavenCountry

Rashod Bateman Flashing Versatility for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md — It took a while for Rashod Bateman to get back on the field because of an injury, but the rookie wide receiver is showing he can be an impactful player for the Ravens. Over two games, Bateman has seven receptions for 109 yards. One week after...
NFL
RavenCountry

Marlon Humphrey on Ja’Marr Chase: 'I Lost That Matchup'

BALTIMORE — Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey knew that Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was going to be a tough matchup. However, Chase completely dominated Baltimore's secondary in Cincinnati's 41-17 victory. Chase finished with 8 catches for 201 yards with a long touchdown. "We do have to play better in...
NFL
RavenCountry

Ravens Remain Even-Keeled About the Season

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh does not get too high or too low during the NFL season. He knows that everything can change from week to week. The Ravens played their best game in a 34-6 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6 and then had their worst performance one game later in a 41-17 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL
RavenCountry

RavenCountry

Baltimore, MD
389
Followers
777
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

RavenCountry is a FanNation channel covering the Baltimore Ravens

Comments / 0

Community Policy