Jennifer Hudson Performs Show-Stopping Aretha Franklin Tribute With Chris Stapleton at the CMAs

By Jeremy Burchard
99.5 WKDQ
 5 days ago
Actor and soul singer Jennifer Hudson made her CMA Awards debut on Wednesday evening (Nov. 10), stepping onto the country awards show stage for a show-stopping (literally) tribute to Aretha Franklin. Chris Stapleton joined the star of the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect on guitar and vocals. Hudson blew the...

