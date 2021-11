I'm sure you have seen picture perfect seasons where the changes are absolutely beautiful as the trees start making their change into fall colors. Why does that happen?. Leaves are green in the first place because they contain chlorophyll, which is a green pigment that absorbs light energy which we have plenty of during the months leading up to fall. Plants use that energy to convert carbon dioxide and water in photosynthesis.

