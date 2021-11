“Our disability doesn’t have to be a handicap. It’s not about what you can’t do; it’s about what you do — and what we do is sing good gospel music.” Ricky McKinnie’s words express a fundamental truth about music, particularly that of the Blind Boys of Alabama. They’re a legendary five-time Grammy Award-winning gospel group, originally formed in 1939. McKinnie and most of the other members throughout their accomplished history have been visually impaired, but that never held them back from delivering inspiring songs all over the world. On Nov. 30, the band performs at Eddie’s Attic in Decatur. McKinnie and the band’s musical director Joey Williams joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to talk about their decades spent making music with the Blind Boys.

