New York Jets quarterback Mike White upset the Cincinnati Bengals in his first NFL start. He displayed one of the most improbable passing performances in NFL history. As the Jets stunned the Bengals, 34-31, being down 31-14 midway through the third quarter White was able to scratch and claw his way to victory. He replaced the talented rookie quarterback and number two draft pick, Zach Wilson, due to an injury he suffered in the New England Patriots game. Moreover, White threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns in the epic comeback. He was the first Jet to throw over 40 yards since 2000 and the most by a first time start since Cam Newton’s 422 yards for the Carolina Panthers in 2011, per ESPN.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO