You've Been Cooking Turkey Wrong—Here's How Chefs Do It

The fried egg is one of the key components of classic American diner food. And Amanda Freitag, who you know as a regular judge on "Chopped" and as the former host of "American Diner Revival," thinks you might be frying your eggs wrong. Apart from Freitag's expertise in all things diner, she has an honest-to-god zeal for eggs to back her up. Eggs, in fact, are one of Freitag's three constants. The celebrity chef revealed in an exclusive interview with Mashed that in addition to eggs, she is likely to always have "champagne and some kind of pickle" in her fridge. On nights when Freitag needs to whip something up quickly, she'll resort to egg-based breakfasts for dinner — think omelets and scrambled eggs.

RECIPES ・ 17 HOURS AGO