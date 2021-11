The U.S. Department of the Interior Bureau of Land Management has issued an official News Release about a Burro and Horse adoption event coming to Kerrville, TX. next weekend!. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will hold a wild horse and burro adoption event in Kerrville, Texas, Nov. 5-6, at the Hill Country Youth Event Center. The two-day event, featuring 120 wild horses and burros, will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 5. Adoptions will be held from noon-6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, and from 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Nov. 6. Animals are eligible for adoption. Inquire with BLM staff onsite for more information.

KERRVILLE, TX ・ 18 DAYS AGO