Public Health

COVID-19 WEEKLY REPORT SHOWS DECREASES IN DAILY CASES, INCREASES IN HOSPITALIZATIONS AND DEATHS

 5 days ago

The COVID-19 Weekly Report, released Wednesday, shows a decrease in daily cases and increases in hospitalizations and deaths. https://www.oregon.gov/oha/covid19/Documents/DataReports/Weekly-Data-COVID-19-Report-2021-11-10-FINAL.pdf?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery. OHA reported 6,643 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday November 1st through Sunday November 7th. That represents a 16 percent...

