🏐 Mid-Continent League releases all-league team

INDIANAPOLIS – Fort Hays State returns to the NCAA Tournament for the ninth straight year, the longest streak in the nation, as the No. 6 seed in Super Region 3. By winning the GAC/MIAA Tournament on Sunday, the Tigers elevated in the seeding to avoid playing an opening round matches designated for the No. 7-10 seeds. Instead they have just one match this weekend, playing at No. 3 seed Wisconsin-Parkside in Racine, Wisconsin on Sunday (Nov. 21) at 12 pm. The Tigers enter the tournament with a record of 13-5-2. PRINTABLE (PDF)TOURNAMENT BRACKET (PDF)

HAYS, KS ・ 22 HOURS AGO