Ellis, KS

🏐 Mid-Continent League releases all-league team

Hays Post
Hays Post
 5 days ago
TMP-Marian seniors Emilee Lane and Kassidi Yost were both named to the first team of the Mid-Continent League all-league volleyball team announced...

Related
Hays Post

🏐 Area players named to the KVA all-state teams

TOPEKA - The Kansas Volleyball Association has announced their all-state teams and several area players have been honored. TMP-Marian has two on the 3A squad. Emilee Lane is a first team pick at outside hitter and Kassidi Yost honorable mention at setter. Victoria has two in 1A Division I. Senior...
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

⚽ Tiger men No. 6 seed in NCAA Tourney Super Region 3, play at Wisconsin-Parkside

INDIANAPOLIS – Fort Hays State returns to the NCAA Tournament for the ninth straight year, the longest streak in the nation, as the No. 6 seed in Super Region 3. By winning the GAC/MIAA Tournament on Sunday, the Tigers elevated in the seeding to avoid playing an opening round matches designated for the No. 7-10 seeds. Instead they have just one match this weekend, playing at No. 3 seed Wisconsin-Parkside in Racine, Wisconsin on Sunday (Nov. 21) at 12 pm. The Tigers enter the tournament with a record of 13-5-2. PRINTABLE (PDF)TOURNAMENT BRACKET (PDF)
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

⚽ FHSU men win GAC/MIAA Championship

BETHANY, Okla. - The Fort Hays State men's soccer team clinched the GAC/MIAA Tournament Championship with a 2-0 win over Northeastern State Sunday afternoon. The Tigers scored a pair of goals in the second half to clinch the conference's automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament, Fort Hays State's ninth-consecutive appearance in the tournament.
HAYS, KS
City
Ellis, KS
City
Smith Center, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
Ellis, KS
Sports
Hays Post

Now That’s Rural: Brian Stucky, 'Hallowed Hardwood'

Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development. Let’s hit the hardwood. No, I’m not referring to chopping firewood for winter. In this case, hardwood refers to the hardwood floor of old-time basketball gyms across Kansas. Today we’ll meet a Kansas author who has written a book about classic basketball gyms in towns small and large across the state.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Hays Post

🏐 FHSU tops Missouri Southern in straight sets

JOPLIN, Mo. - The Fort Hays State volleyball team picked up a three-set victory on the final day of the regular season Saturday (Nov. 13), cruising past Missouri Southern 25-23, 25-15, 25-20. The win gives the Tigers (13-16, 7-13 MIAA) some momentum heading into next week's MIAA Championship, while the Lions' season comes to a close at 4-26 (1-19 MIAA).
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏀 Tigers lead wire-to-wire in season opening win over Arkansas Tech

HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State led wire-to-wire in a 71-59 season-opening win over Arkansas Tech on Saturday evening at Gross Memorial Coliseum. The Tigers built an 11-point halftime lead and went on to win by 12. FHSU moved to 3-0 all-time against Arkansas Tech with the win, now with a win at home, on the road, and at a neutral site.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏈 Tigers fall to Gorillas in season finale

HAYS, Kan. - Fort Hays State fell to Pittsburg State in the final game of the 2021 season on Saturday afternoon (Nov. 13) in Hays. The Gorillas held a 10-point advantage at halftime and won by that margin, 34-24, to improve their record to 8-3. The Tigers wrapped their season at 5-6 overall.
HAYS, KS
Person
Camryn
Hays Post

🏀 #4 FHSU women battle past Sioux Falls

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The fourth-ranked Fort Hays State women's basketball team picked up another victory on opening weekend, defeating Sioux Falls 82-73 on Saturday (Nov. 13) at the Hillyard Women's Basketball Tip-Off Classic. Second-year freshman Katie Wagner led the Tigers in scoring for the second game in a row,...
HAYS, KS
