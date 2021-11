Megan Thee Stallion is elite. At 26, she’s had two Billboard 100 No. 1 singles, three Grammys, and knees deserving of their own insurance policy. This summer’s “Thot Shit” music video would make our year-end movies list if short filmés (and my opinion) qualified, and she’s started enough viral dance trends to single-handedly keep the lights on over at TikTok dot-biz. With hits like “Savage,” “WAP,” and “Body,” she is a young sensation who does not miss. Yes, Megan Thee Stallion is the Popeyes chicken sandwich of celebrities.

