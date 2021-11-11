Man Convicted in Fox River Mall Shooting

A Fall River man who was convicted of murder will soon be released from prison after a decision by the parole board. On June 12, 2001, after a jury trial in Bristol Superior Court, Corie Stokes was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. Stokes was also found guilty of armed home invasion and was sentenced to a concurrent term of 20-25 years imprisonment, and unlawful possession of a firearm, for which he was sentenced to a concurrent term of 1-2 years imprisonment. A charge of conspiracy to commit armed robbery was filed. On September 10, 2014, in Barnstable Superior Court, Stokes’ life sentence was revised to life with the possibility of parole. On the same date, Stokes’ armed home invasion sentence was revised to 0-15 years and to be served concurrently with his life sentence. Stokes was 17-years-old at the time of the offenses.

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO