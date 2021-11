Hospitals and clinics are rapidly expanding data collection practices and increasing the use of internet-enabled medical devices. As medical devices become more digitally interconnected and interoperable, they can improve patient care and create efficiencies in the healthcare system. However, if medical devices are not regularly updated or left unencrypted, this interconnectedness can also leave them vulnerable to security breaches, ransomware, or other malicious cyberattacks. The FBI, CISA, and HHS are urging institutions to take necessary precautions to protect their networks due to credible information of an increased and imminent cybercrime threat to U.S. hospitals and healthcare providers.

HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO