'Clients Want a Bigger Role In the Digital Economy': A Benelux M&A Head On Thriving In a Pandemic

The pandemic isn’t over yet, but with a loosening of restrictions worldwide, there is a sense that we’ve spotted the light at the end of the tunnel. As a result, it’s all systems go for many businesses who are ready to get back out there. Regardless of how Covid-19 affected your business, the dawn of 2022 heralds a new age of business opportunity in a world that’s ready to get back on track after a period of sustained difficulty.

