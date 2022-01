Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share, or $1.28 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 19, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 7, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of January 6, 2022. The annual yield on the dividend is 1.4 percent.

STOCKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO