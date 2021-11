Spotting a good scene or rare event and need to quickly capture a video using your iPhone? Use QuickTake!. QuickTake is an iOS feature introduced back in iOS 13 that lets iPhone users to quick take a video without messing with the iPhone camera settings. One reason Apple introduced this is because overtime, the iPhone camera menu is getting more and more complicated – there’s night mode, cinematic mode and more, making it difficult to capture best / rare moments easily because the need to toggle here and there first before getting it right. With QuickTake, you can just activate the iPhone camera and start recording video. Check out the details below.

CELL PHONES ・ 20 DAYS AGO