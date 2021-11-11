Endeavour’s Best Guest Cast

During the 90s and early 2000s, Nickelodeon had the children’s programming game on lock. From cartoons to live action shows, Nickelodeon had a wide variety of offerings. Although most of the content appeared to very young viewers, that changed in 2000 with the debut of a teen drama called Caitlin’s Way. The show was centered around a troubled teenage girl named Caitlin. After being arrested, Caitlin was faced with two options: spend time in a detention center or go live with her cousin on a ranch in Montana. Caitlin decided make the move to Montana where she experiences a completely different side of life. During the show’s three season run, it introduced the world to some very talented young actors and many fans have wondered what ever became of the cast. Keep reading to find out what the cast of Caitlin’s Way has been up to since the show ended.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO