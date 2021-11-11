Endeavour’s Best Guest Cast

This Star Trek article contains some spoilers for Prodigy episode 3, “Dreamcatcher.”. Spores are a big deal in Star Trek. This may sound like a retroactive canon thing, given that the propulsion system of the USS Discovery basically runs on mushrooms, but, the truth is, spores also gave Star Trek: The Original Series one of its most pivotal and important episodes: “This Side of Paradise.” Prior to Prodigy‘s release, we were told that the kid-geared series would be drawing inspiration from all corners of Trek universe and, in a kind of strange tribute to both the spores of Discovery and the spores of TOS, the new kids’ animated series Star Trek: Prodigy now also has its own spore-centric arc. Here’s what’s going on in the episode “Dreamcatcher,” and how the whole premise scans as a love letter to the Treks that came before.
Comments / 0