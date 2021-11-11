CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Endeavour’s Best Guest Cast

By Louisa Mellor
Den of Geek
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarning: contains spoilers for Endeavour series 1-8. Love them as we do, a great episode of Endeavour isn’t only down to the central pillars of Morse, Thursday, DeBryn, Bright and Strange. It also takes memorable turns from the host of actors playing one-time characters who leave their own indelible mark on...

www.denofgeek.com

TVGuide.com

Dexter: New Blood Review: Dexter, and the Series Finale, Find Redemption

To hear some fans of the OG Dexter series tell it, the fact that the titular serial killer (Michael C. Hall) gets away with massive amounts of bloodshed over the course of eight seasons by fleeing the eyes of the law to a secluded town in Oregon isn't the ending he deserved. It suggested that not even in the world of fiction can the perpetrator get justice. But the new revival series, Dexter: New Blood, tests audience even more with the question: Can Dexter actually be redeemed?
TV SERIES
SFGate

Noah Centineo's Netflix Spy Drama Adds Series Regulars and Guest Cast

Netflix’s upcoming untitled CIA drama starring and executive produced by Noah Centineo has added seven series regulars and four guest stars to its cast. Centineo will be joined by: Daniel Quincy Annoh, Kristian Bruun, Colton Dunn, Laura Haddock, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Aarti Mann, Byron Mann, Angel Parker, Fivel Stewart, Linus Roache and Kaylah Zander.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to the Cast of Caitlin’s Way?

During the 90s and early 2000s, Nickelodeon had the children’s programming game on lock. From cartoons to live action shows, Nickelodeon had a wide variety of offerings. Although most of the content appeared to very young viewers, that changed in 2000 with the debut of a teen drama called Caitlin’s Way. The show was centered around a troubled teenage girl named Caitlin. After being arrested, Caitlin was faced with two options: spend time in a detention center or go live with her cousin on a ranch in Montana. Caitlin decided make the move to Montana where she experiences a completely different side of life. During the show’s three season run, it introduced the world to some very talented young actors and many fans have wondered what ever became of the cast. Keep reading to find out what the cast of Caitlin’s Way has been up to since the show ended.
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

Top New YA Books in November 2021

Today’s young adult books bring romance, adventure and social commentary. Take a look at our best bets for what to read this November. Den of Geek says: This buzzy fantasy sequel is popular for a reason. Critics and readers praise the “gripping” story and female characters in the series, which started with The Frozen Crown.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Den of Geek

Star Trek Has Always Loved Spores

This Star Trek article contains some spoilers for Prodigy episode 3, “Dreamcatcher.”. Spores are a big deal in Star Trek. This may sound like a retroactive canon thing, given that the propulsion system of the USS Discovery basically runs on mushrooms, but, the truth is, spores also gave Star Trek: The Original Series one of its most pivotal and important episodes: “This Side of Paradise.” Prior to Prodigy‘s release, we were told that the kid-geared series would be drawing inspiration from all corners of Trek universe and, in a kind of strange tribute to both the spores of Discovery and the spores of TOS, the new kids’ animated series Star Trek: Prodigy now also has its own spore-centric arc. Here’s what’s going on in the episode “Dreamcatcher,” and how the whole premise scans as a love letter to the Treks that came before.
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

The Simpsons Season 33 Episode 7 Review: A Serious Flanders (Part 2)

This The Simpsons review contains spoilers. The Simpsons season 33 episode 7 is Uff-da, even if the villain of the episode, Kostas Becker, voiced by Brian Cox, does say so himself. He is not one to get overwhelmed, and has faith in his good book, so we are inclined to believe him. But the biggest proof comes from Chief Wiggum, even if it will do nothing to clear up the case.
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

Doctor Who: Flux – We Hope This Bel and Vinder Theory Isn’t True

Warning: contains spoilers for Doctor Who: Flux Episode 3 ‘Once, Upon Time’. Amid the confusion masquerading as mystery in ‘Once, Upon Time’, two characters shone with gratifying simplicity: Bel and Vinder – soldiers, heroes, lovers, and soon-to-be parents. While the scree of main plot offered obfuscation and revelations that didn’t reveal much (the Flux is a spatial weapon, the Ravagers are temporal poison, Planet Time is the Division’s dirty secret, yes but… the story?), Bel and Vinder are a foothold. They’re good people in love who’ve been forced apart but who want to be together, and we want them to succeed. Forget the end of the universe; those are all the stakes a story really needs.
TV SERIES
Finger Lakes Times

The Best Of The "Parks and Recreation" Cast | CONAN on TBS

From Amy Poehler to Aubrey Plaza, enjoy some of our favorite moments with the cast of "Parks and Recreation." Subscribe to watch more Team Coco videos https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi7GJNg51C3jgmYTUwqoUXA?sub_confirmation=1. Watch move video on Team Coco http://teamcoco.com/video. FOLLOW TEAM COCO ON SOCIAL. Team Coco on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/teamcoco. Team Coco on Twitter https://twitter.com/teamcoco. Team...
TV SERIES
MovieWeb

A Star Is Born: Which Cast Did It Best?

The first time the A Star Is Born storyline hit the silver screen was way back in the year 1937. The technicolor film was directed by William A. Wellman and starred celebrated actress Janet Gaynor opposite Fredric March. The script had four writers, including Dorothy Parker and her husband and...
MOVIES
Collider

'SNL': The Dionne Warwick Talk Show Welcomes Its Best Guest Yet: Dionne Warwick

Saturday Night Live has given star Ego Nwodim a perfect platform with the sketch The Dionne Warwick Talk Show and in a new sketch during Kieran Culkin's hosting, it may be her best performance yet. The sketch is simple: Nwodim plays icon Dionne Warwick, who became famous to new generations recently by her tweets taking down brands and asking questions about who famous musicians are. But the sketch is pretty much that same idea. Warwick asks her guests some questions they don't really know the answers to and she moves on from them.
TV & VIDEOS
Evening Star

Cast chosen for ‘Best Christmas Pageant Ever’

KENDALLVILLE — Director Jo Drudge has announced the cast for Gaslight Playhouse’s second 2021 production, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.”. Performances for the holiday show are Friday through Sunday, Dec. 10, 11 and 12 in the Community Learning Center’s auditorium, 401 E. Diamond St. Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with a Sunday matinee at 2:30 p.m.
KENDALLVILLE, IN
Den of Geek

What Makes The Office So Rewatchable?

You’ll have heard that young people don’t watch television anymore, which might come as some surprise to young people. They absolutely still watch television, just on their own schedule, not that of a broadcaster, and not the way it used to be done, anchored to a single spot or even a single screen.
TV SERIES
NEWS10 ABC

Everything you need to get prepped for “Dexter: New Blood”

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When is ”Dexter: New Blood” coming out? Back in Jan. 2021, 22News reported on a sighting of camera crews in Franklin County, Massachusetts. After investigating, Kate Wilkinson revealed that SHOWTIME had approached town leaders to film the next season of “Dexter” in Buckland and Shelburne […]
TV SERIES
waylandstudentpress.com

WHSTE’s ‘Legally Blonde’: Casting Canines

As the cast of ‘Legally Blonde’ rehearses their bows, the faint taps of bulldog Mo Martins’ paws synchronize with senior Finn Morneweck’s musical cue to lead her on stage. Morneweck and Mo briskly exit the stage following a smattering of applause, allowing others to take their final bows. Finally, senior...
WAYLAND, MA
Variety

Monica Ali Adaptation ‘Love Marriage’ in the Works at BBC (EXCLUSIVE)

An adaptation of the forthcoming novel by “Brick Lane” author Monica Ali is in the works at the BBC, Variety can reveal. Sources indicate that All3Media-owned production company New Pictures is in early development on “Love Marriage” with the corporation. The book is set to be published in February by Virago Press in the U.K. and Scribner in the U.S. Ali will be adapting the book for TV herself. Ali’s debut Man Booker Prize-nominated 2003 novel “Brick Lane,” which is named after the London neighborhood at the heart of the city’s Bangladeshi community, was made into a 2007 film (pictured) directed by Sarah...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Rolling Stone

‘Harry Potter’ Cast To Kick Off 2022 With 20th Anniversary ‘Return to Hogwarts’ Reunion Special

When the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve, 2022 will bring with it the HBO Max premiere of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. The retrospective special will feature stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson joining director Chris Columbus for a celebration of the beloved franchise. The special will recap the creation of the eight-film series through in-depth interviews and conversations with the cast. It marks the first official reunion since Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 brought the film series to a close in 2011. While Radcliffe, Grint and Watson lead the Return to Hogwarts...
MOVIES
Variety

The Best Old Hollywood Podcasts

There’s something inherently seductive about the glitz and glamour of Old Hollywood. Perhaps it’s the backstage intrigue and the tawdry tales of showbusiness hedonism that draws us in again and again. Or maybe it’s the romanticized image of smokey rooms, silken gowns and stylish fedoras that we find so endlessly alluring. For many, however, it’s the larger-than-life figures from silver screen history that remain irresistible decades later. Whatever the reason, films, books and television shows about Hollywood’s Golden Age continue to captivate new generations year after year. Look no further than Oscar-winners like “The Artist,” bestsellers like Shawn Levy’s “The Castle...
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH

