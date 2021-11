FESTIVAL The Karlovy Vary International Film Festival is replacing its East of the West sidebar, established in the 1990s and converted to a competition section in 2005, with the new Proxima Competition, dedicated to showcasing works from upcoming filmmakers and challenging new works from established auteurs. The aim of the new section is to “celebrate, together with the Crystal Globe Competition contemporary cinema with a slate of forward thinking and notable discoveries,” according to organizers. “Proxima is replacing the popular East of the West competition which was established in the 1990s with the aim to aid filmmakers from the former Eastern Bloc...

MOVIES ・ 17 HOURS AGO