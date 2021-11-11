Veterans Day events scheduled in county, area

Multiple events are scheduled in Rockwall County today and in the near future, designed to honor and thank veterans for their service.

• The Terry Fisher American Legion Post 117 is honoring veterans this evening with a Veterans Day ceremony and free concert at San Jacinto Plaza at the Historic Rockwall Courthouse. The ceremony is scheduled at 5 p.m. and the concert featuring Brandon Bamberg begins at 5:30 p.m. Additional information is available at www.legionpost117.org/about

* The Royse City American Legion Post No. 100 is hosting a live benefit auction between 7 and 9 p.m. tonight, Nov. 11 at Sweet Water Grill, 4884 State Highway 276, Union Valley. All proceeds from the auction benefit veterans and their families impacted by PTSD, MST (military sexual trauma) or TBI (traumatic brain injury) through Higher Hopes Counseling of Royse City.

Auction items include facility usage, a $5,000 value, at the Texan Theater in Greenville; a $100 gift certificate to Butcherman’s Gourmet Sausage; a tandem ride, $150 value from Texas Wind Riders and much more.

Additional information is available online at www.rclegion.com

• The Third Watch LE Motorcycle Club has scheduled its monthly “Walk The Bridge” event for 6 p.m. Nov. 22. The State Highway 66 bridge between Rowlett and Rockwall was dedicated in September 2020 as the “Heroes Bridge” and the club hosts a symbolic 22 mile walk once each month to draw attention to the approximately 22 veterans and first responders who take their own lives each and every day.

This month’s walk will feature a performance of patriotic songs and music by Navy Veteran Dave Bray USA.

Founded by the Third Watch LE Motorcycle Club, the Walk Across The Bridge movement began on Oct. 22, 2018, as the club gathered 11 walkers to cross the bridge.

This month’s event is free and open to the public. Additional information is available at www.walkthebridge.org