Stainless steel and cast iron pans are the most common cookware sets on the market. However, when you decide to buy new cookware, you will be confused at least once, thinking about cast iron vs stainless steel pan, which will be best for your kitchen. First of all, cast iron and stainless steel have different features in terms of different uses. That’s why at first, you need to know what is the difference between stainless steel and cast iron. Then you also need to be clear about which one is used for which purpose. After that, you can finally decide between stainless steel vs cast iron pan, which is perfect for you.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO