Jay-Z Emerges Victorious Against Parlux Fragrances for Failed ‘Gold Jay-Z’ Cologne

By Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 5 days ago
Platinum-selling Hip-Hop artist Jay-Z has proven that all that glitters ain’t “Gold.”. According to Billboard, the Billionaire businessman has emerged victorious in a lawsuit filed against him that accused the rapper of breaching an endorsement deal for a cologne that was named “Gold Jay-Z.”. The Manhattan jury sided with...

www.blackenterprise.com

#Fragrances#Cologne#Karat Gold#Parlux Fragrances Llc
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

