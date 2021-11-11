CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. faces record-high inflation, with prices soaring more than 6% in past year

CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Labor Department said inflation has hit a 31-year high,...

www.cbsnews.com

CBS News

Consumer spending jumps despite inflation surge

Americans largely shrugged off higher prices last month and stepped up their spending at retail stores and online, providing a boost to the economy. Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 1.7% in October from September, the U.S. Commerce Department said Tuesday. That's up from 0.8% in the previous month. "Today's...
CBS News

Meat prices are soaring as inflation bites U.S. consumers

Meatless Mondays could soon be followed by Tofu Tuesdays, at least among more frugal shoppers. Americans with an eye on the rising cost of groceries may want to curtail their purchases of animal protein, which have collectively notched double-digit price hikes over the past year. Since October of 2020, the...
New York Post

California gas prices soar to all-time high amid inflation boom

California gas prices notched a new all-time high Monday as prices nationwide continue to flare up amid rapidly spiking inflation throughout the economy. Monday’s average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in California rose to $4.682, according to the American Automobile Association, slightly higher than Sunday’s figure, which broke the former record of $4.671 previously set in October 2012.
CBS New York

Sen. Schumer Calls On President To Provide Temporary Relief As Gas Prices Rise Along With Inflation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — You’ve probably noticed that everything you need to buy is a little bit more expensive lately, including gas and groceries. That’s because inflation continues to rear its ugly head. Whether it’s the price at the pump or the cost of buying eggs and milk, sticker shock is hitting families where they feel it most. “It’s getting expensive to have a car in New York City,” Alec Ruiz said. “It’s like the price of a pair of shoes to fill your car essentially,” Staci Cunliffe said. “The water, the milk. There’s nothing that we can buy that is actually affordable for...
Reuters

British inflation hits 10-year high, bolstering rate hike bets

LONDON (Reuters) -British inflation surged to a 10-year high last month, according to data on Wednesday that will bolster expectations that the Bank of England will raise interest rates next month. Consumer prices rose by 4.2% in annual terms in October, accelerating from a 3.1% increase in September. Both the...
tucsonpost.com

Top economists see no prolonged high inflation, no rate hike next year

Despite appearances - especially in the United States - the era of high inflation isn't set for a comeback in the view of Australia's leading economists, and most see no need for the Reserve Bank to lift interest rates next year. In the US, figures released last week showed the...
CBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with more than 2 million people in July receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
Community Policy