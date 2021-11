This article has spoilers for Hypnotic, although maybe it’s better to just read this and save yourself the watch. The Netflix original psychological thriller Hypnotic is, like, aggressively mediocre. Completely middling. Meh. The performances are nothing to write home about, the script is nonsensical and unscientific and the pacing is haphazard at best. I wish I could go back and force myself to write that midterm I was procrastinating when I clicked the play button; in lieu of time travel, I hope I can prevent you from making the same mistakes I did.

