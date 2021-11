What happens when a group of prolific songwriters from the 80’s rediscover a cassette that features their old recordings nearly three decades later? No this isn’t a synopsis for the latest Netflix movie (but should it be?) – it’s the reality for supergroup World Goes Round comprised of Jeff Hull, Marty Walsh, Frank Musker and Elizabeth Lamers. Established songwriters in their own regard, the members of World Goes Round had already found their individual success in writing/recording/performing credits for some of the biggest artists like Queen, John Denver, Donna Summer and Neil Diamond (to name a few) before coming together to form the four-piece group. They eventually recorded an album’s worth of music that ended up on a cassette that never saw the light of day until Marty received a chance Facebook message from their producer Tommy Vicari. Now, almost 30 years later, the album has been recorded – with some new ones too – and is ready for the world to experience (now on vinyl too!) Jeff Hull and Marty Walsh of the group took some time to answer some questions from All Access to talk about the discovery of the cassette, how songwriting has changed over the years, what drew them to music in the first place and more. Check out the full interview below and get ready to go back in time:

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO