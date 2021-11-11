Director Kenneth Branagh taps his childhood for a moving glimpse at Belfast

The isolation and uncertainty of the pandemic led Sir Kenneth Branagh to look back on his childhood. He wrote the screenplay for his new black-and-white movie, "Belfast" as a poignant love letter to the time when he first became aware of some of the sad and scary parts of life. Newcomer Jude Hall plays the character based on Branagh, with Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe as his parents. In an interview, Branagh talked about taking a character name from one of his favorite films, how watching movies with his family transported him to another world, what he learned about directing from Christopher Nolan, and what his young star learned from Dame Judi Dench.

