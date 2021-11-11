CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Director Kenneth Branagh taps his childhood for a moving glimpse at Belfast

By Chase Hutchinson

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe conflicts of the world — of our past as well as our present — when seen through the eyes of our children will always be filtered through a combination of profound curiosity and youthful innocence. It is that eventual loss of innocence, with all the pain that comes with it,...



Related
The Hollywood Reporter

The Dowager Countess, a Wedding and an Adventure: The ‘Downton Abbey’ Sequel Trailer Arrives

You can’t keep a good Crawley down for long. Just over two years after the first Downton Abbey feature film hit cinema screens and became a box office hit, Focus Features has unveiled the first glimpses at the sequel. The trailer for Downton Abbey: A New Era — which is being given its debut in the U.S. ahead of screenings of Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast — sees the Downton residents return to their usual upper class period high-jinx. There’s a wedding (driver-turned-heir Tom Branson’s second following the death of his beloved Sybil) and a seafaring adventure that takes the family to the French...
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

Interview: Editor Úna Ní Dhonghaíle (‘Belfast’) on her collaboration with Kenneth Branagh and creating under COVID

Very few films this year will spark as much joy as Sir Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast. A true love letter to Branagh’s hometown took a village of dedicated cast and crew members to bring this story to life. One crucial piece to this puzzle was frequent collaborator and editor Úna Ní Dhonghaíle. The award winning editor first met Branagh in 2009 on BBC’s Wallander and would later work together on his 2018 film All is True and upcoming Death on the Nile.
MOVIES
Roger Ebert

Trying to Find Your Way Out of It With Whatever Means You Have: Kenneth Branagh on Belfast

The isolation and uncertainty of the pandemic led Sir Kenneth Branagh to look back on his childhood. He wrote the screenplay for his new black-and-white movie, "Belfast" as a poignant love letter to the time when he first became aware of some of the sad and scary parts of life. Newcomer Jude Hall plays the character based on Branagh, with Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe as his parents. In an interview, Branagh talked about taking a character name from one of his favorite films, how watching movies with his family transported him to another world, what he learned about directing from Christopher Nolan, and what his young star learned from Dame Judi Dench.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Kenneth Branagh & Jamie Dornan On ‘Belfast’ And Judi Dench’s Immediate “Yes” [Interview]

TORONTO – Before “Belfast” won the Toronto International Film Festival’s prestigious People’s Choice Award, took audience awards at three other fall festivals or landed 11 British Independent Film Awards nominations, Kenneth Branagh and Jamie Dornan sat down with The Playlist to talk about the former’s autobiographical tear-jerker. Masked in a Toronto hotel suite the morning following its TIFF premiere, the conversation occurred during a calm before a growing awards season storm. And, more notably, a rare day of in-person interviews.
MOVIES
CBS News

Kenneth Branagh on his critically acclaimed new movie "Belfast" and possibly making Oscars history

Actor, director and writer Kenneth Branagh could make Oscars history with his highly acclaimed and highly personal new film "Belfast," which tells the story of the year his idyllic childhood was shattered by sectarian violence in his hometown. The five-time Oscar nominee joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss the movie and the possibility he could make Academy Award history with it.
MOVIES
Chicago Tribune

Kenneth Branagh talks ‘Belfast’: Why he cut himself out of his own movie, and why an early version of his family’s troubles amid the Troubles was practically a musical

Kenneth Branagh pours himself a cup of Big Ben tea, and while the downtown Chicago Peninsula Hotel has many plush and refined components, this particular teapot practically dares its user not to spill most of the tea onto the saucer, then the table, then the carpet, no matter how carefully the pourer pours it. A different actor or, in the 60-year-old Branagh’s case, a different ...
CHICAGO, IL
NOLA.com

Welcome to ‘Belfast’: Kenneth Branagh’s latest film is an unexpected charmer

When discussing Ireland’s long-simmering Troubles — which cost some 3,500 lives and prompted many others to flee their homeland by the time of the Good Friday accords of 1998 — the word “charming” isn’t one that comes up often. “Sweet” and “funny” are two other similarly rare descriptors of that...
MOVIES
Times Reporter

Review: In ‘Belfast,’ Kenneth Branagh delivers one of the year’s best films

Director-actor-writer Kenneth Branagh filmed a love letter to his youth with the crowd-pleasing, semi-autobiographical “Belfast,” which opens on area screens this weekend. Based on his experiences growing up in Northern Ireland during the late 1960s in a time known there as “The Troubles,” it looks at a Belfast family coping with circumstances around them. Those issues included violence between Protestants and Catholics, which makes living in their modest Belfast home challenging.
MOVIES
Daily Herald

Pluck of the Irish: Kenneth Branagh's 'Belfast' an insightful, delightful domestic drama

Writer/director Kenneth Branagh's most jubilantly personal movie yet, "Belfast," begins as a classic horror film and ends where a classic immigrants drama would normally start. In between, Branagh's pop-music-pumped, sumptuously detailed, black-and-white-rendered reconstruction of his traumatized, dramatized youth clearly evokes Alfonso Cuarón's Oscar-winning 2018 epic "Roma" in its subject and...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Belfast Review: Kenneth Branagh’s Charming Family Drama Boasts Top Notch Performances And Craftsmanship

We’re heading to awards season yet again, which means projects like Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast are about to fill the theaters in a bid for votes towards year-end honors. However, not all Oscar contenders are created equal, as some are clearly designed for the task, while others organically fit the bill. Branagh’s film fits the bill of the latter rather nicely, as he melds personal memories with historical events to create a top notch family drama that can both heal and wound the audience’s hearts with sincere humanity.
MOVIES
kdhx.org

‘Belfast’ is Kenneth Branagh’s autobiographical take on 1969 Irish Troubles

Writer/director Kenneth Branagh’s film “Belfast” is based on his first nine years growing up there as the Irish Troubles erupted in 1969. It unfolds in gorgeous black-and-white that evokes the time period, yielding to color only when the family at the center of the political conflict escapes to the cinema in this autobiographical story of politics, religion, and country.
MOVIES
MyNorthwest.com

Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Belfast’ is a crowd-pleaser that doesn’t quite hit the mark

As of this moment, the middle of November, a mostly black-and-white memory piece by a well-known Brit is a surprising early frontrunner for the Best Picture Oscar to be awarded this February. Famed actor and director Kenneth Branagh has made a film based on his childhood memories of growing up in Northern Ireland, titled Belfast.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Belfast: Jamie Dornan & Caitriona Balfe Reflect on Universal Emotions of Kenneth Branagh's Script

Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh returns to theaters this week with his new original movie Belfast, a tender black-and-white coming of age drama that he made in-between Disney movies Artemis Fowl and Death on the Nile. Inspired by his own life and growing up in the capital of Northern Ireland, Branagh tapped actor Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades of Grey) and Caitriona Balfe (Outlander) to play the parents of Buddy, the young character that serves as his proxy in the story. Speaking with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, the pair revealed how the universal narrative of the movie and how its lead character saw his parents as a young person was something that spoke to both of them.
MOVIES
fortworthreport.org

‘Belfast’ Review: Kenneth Branagh’s memoir is a beautiful and touching film that should be experienced by the entire family. A masterful achievement.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the news delivered to your mailbox every weekday. As the film begins in an alleyway in 1969 Belfast, kids frolic in the streets, seniors ride bicycles, and mothers call out for their young. The atmosphere is ripe for a song as if Lin-Manuel Miranda was about to unleash another musical. But this is Kenneth Branagh’s new film, one based on his childhood memories, set during the turbulent era that saw Protestants and Catholics clash on the streets of Northern Ireland. There is song and dance, thanks to Jamie Dornan’s energetic “Everlasting Love” performance, nostalgic clips of Hollywood’s yesteryear, and a story overflowing with heart as we engage with a young family doing what they must to survive while making sacrifices along the way.
MOVIES

