Steven Davis has backed Steven Gerrard to succeed at Aston Villa after admitting it was disappointing to see him leave the manager’s role at Rangers last week.Gerrard brought Davis back to Ibrox in January 2019, and the 36-year-old Northern Ireland midfielder played a key role as they romped to the title unbeaten last season.But Gerrard has now left the Scottish champions, named as Dean Smith’s successor at Villa Park on Thursday.“Firstly, I thoroughly enjoyed working under him and his staff,” said Davis, who added that he had been in touch with Gerrard briefly since the news broke.“Obviously we’ve got great...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO